Witness in Shahabuddin's nephew murder case shot dead in Siwan

Yusuf, the nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, was shot dead on February 1.

File photo

Siwan: Shyam Babu, a key witness in the Yusuf murder case was shot dead in Siwan by bike-borne assailants on Wednesday.

Yusuf, the nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, was shot dead on February 1.

Shahabuddin was elected four times as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Siwan. He was imprisoned for 11 years for his involvement in the murder of Rajiv Roshan.

The death of Yusuf came less than a week after a Bihar court framed charges against Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case.

Further details are awaited.

Shahabuddin
