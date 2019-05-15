Witness in Shahabuddin's nephew murder case shot dead in Siwan

Siwan: Shyam Babu, a key witness in the Yusuf murder case was shot dead in Siwan by bike-borne assailants on Wednesday.

Yusuf, the nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, was shot dead on February 1.

Shahabuddin was elected four times as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Siwan. He was imprisoned for 11 years for his involvement in the murder of Rajiv Roshan.

The death of Yusuf came less than a week after a Bihar court framed charges against Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case.

Further details are awaited.