Ayan Chugh: Entrepreneur with a Passion for Fashion

When it comes to fashion, Ayan Chugh has a unique knack for finding the right track, and excelling at it too! The new-generation entrepreneur has managed to carve a formidable niche in the world he operates in. With a slew of ventures operating in the realm of glamour, Chugh has paved a cool path that leads to success.

In case you are wondering who Ayan Chugh is, this young man who has been dabbling in the arena of glamour and fashion comes across as a businessman with a superlative vision in whatever he does. Chugh is the director of Sizzlin Scizzors, a fashion venture he had floated out of passion and love for the fashion industry.

He explored the market, extensively researching the billion-dollar industry, and then arrived at a plan to bridge the gaps so as to fulfil customer expectations with high-class products and services. The plan worked out so well, thereby witnessing the growth of Sizzlin Scizzors from just one salon to a chain, globally.



Ayan received the First India luxury lifestyle award) at Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai in 2022. He’s also a proud ambassador in promoting khadi-based clothing among the youth. The Sizzlin Scizzors brand, incepted in 2014, is now looking towards expanding to more global geographies, such as Africa and Dubai.