Dazzling Star is born with the debut of 'GF nahi Mujhe Biwi Chahiye,' read on

One of the undiscovered treasures in the industry without a godfather is Navnath. He has written many songs that he wishes to convey to his audience using his writing abilities. As an actor and director, his debut single, "Girlfriend nahi MujheBiwiChahiye,“ is an epitome of achievement in the first shot.

His song has 43,000 reels on Instagram and 2.3 million views on YouTube. The song represents the pinnacle of his acting and writing prowess. The number of views and reels for this year's top Tapori anthem shows that young people are growing fonder of his music. The music is rendered by renowned music director Teenu Arora. Roselyn Dsouza and Priti Tupe graced the video with charm.

With talent accumulated to the core, Navnath is all set to conquer mega projects on his own. He is working on a couple of music videos that are Out-of-the-box ideas. Navnath want to showcase his creative ideas in form of his songs.

Navnath, who was born in Pune on 06 November 1997, and went to school in Mumbai, fell in love with acting and music as a student. Throughout his undergraduate years, his interests in poetry, writing, and music composition kept him in the public eye. When he received acclaim from his professors and peers, it fuelled his excitement and led him to decide to pursue acting as a career.

His family, he says, has always been supportive of his decisions. Especially his father, who was a music enthusiast at his age, backed his decision to pursue music and entertainment as a career.

Navnath is also fond of bike expeditions. He gathers his gang and travels the length and breadth of the country. His recent expedition to the South, he says, has given him a lot of ideas and insights for his upcoming work.

Navnath’s debut success is attracting many collaborators and producers.