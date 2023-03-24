topStoriesenglish2587498
News
CORONAVIRUS

Dr. Ahmed Haque And Hidden Motivation With Downtrodden

The social activist was born and raised in Mumbai in a secular society and has always believed in religious harmony and peace. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The social activist was born and raised in Mumbai in a secular society and has always believed in religious harmony and peace.
  • In the middle of the global economy that has begun to bounce back from the economic ravages of the Coronavirus, we as a nation are still struggling to help the downtrodden.

Trending Photos

Dr. Ahmed Haque And Hidden Motivation With Downtrodden

In the middle of the global economy that has begun to bounce back from the economic ravages of the Coronavirus, we as a nation are still struggling to help the downtrodden. Noticing the somber truth, doctors have seen taken a step ahead. They continued to do their duty and found ways to go out of the box and help the downtrodden. 

One such name is Dr. Ahmed Haque, who as a social activist is helping and uplifting the downtrodden. A young 35 years old Dr. Haque had the determination since childhood to do something for the world and in the lives of people. He helped individuals who were socially backward and in need of housing, food, and education by uplifting them. He helps in maintaining peace on the issues of religious minorities. 

The social activist was born and raised in Mumbai in a secular society and has always believed in religious harmony and peace. 

The young supporter is working hard to put his proposal into reality, which includes importing high-tech medical vans and world-class E-learning facilities to boost health and education services, especially for rural residents. Dr.Ahmed is a young Indian leader with extensive knowledge and impact on the Indian political landscape and society, as well as inter-community relations and the major threats to peace and stability.

Dr. Ahmed Haque’s such acts have set him apart from the other business leaders. Our young enthusiast began his corporate journey in the year 2012 as the founder of SH International. Today his organization is one of the most trusted exporters of Spices, Pharma products, Carpets, Ayurveda & Unani Medicines, Garments, and marble in the Middle East and South Africa.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'