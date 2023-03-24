Dr. Ahmed Haque And Hidden Motivation With Downtrodden

In the middle of the global economy that has begun to bounce back from the economic ravages of the Coronavirus, we as a nation are still struggling to help the downtrodden. Noticing the somber truth, doctors have seen taken a step ahead. They continued to do their duty and found ways to go out of the box and help the downtrodden.

One such name is Dr. Ahmed Haque, who as a social activist is helping and uplifting the downtrodden. A young 35 years old Dr. Haque had the determination since childhood to do something for the world and in the lives of people. He helped individuals who were socially backward and in need of housing, food, and education by uplifting them. He helps in maintaining peace on the issues of religious minorities.

The social activist was born and raised in Mumbai in a secular society and has always believed in religious harmony and peace.

The young supporter is working hard to put his proposal into reality, which includes importing high-tech medical vans and world-class E-learning facilities to boost health and education services, especially for rural residents. Dr.Ahmed is a young Indian leader with extensive knowledge and impact on the Indian political landscape and society, as well as inter-community relations and the major threats to peace and stability.

Dr. Ahmed Haque’s such acts have set him apart from the other business leaders. Our young enthusiast began his corporate journey in the year 2012 as the founder of SH International. Today his organization is one of the most trusted exporters of Spices, Pharma products, Carpets, Ayurveda & Unani Medicines, Garments, and marble in the Middle East and South Africa.