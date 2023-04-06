Dr. Arvinder Singh has been bestowed with the prestigious International Fame Award by the famous Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. He has been awarded as Father of Cosmetic Dermatology for his contribution to the field of Cosmetic Dermatology, Clinical Cosmetology, Medical Aesthetics, and Medical LASERS.

As the CEO and MD of the Arth Group of Companies and a cosmetic dermatologist who holds the world record in this field, Dr. Arvinder Singh is well-known for his expertise in chemical peels, botox, and dermal fillers. He is a Rajasthan-based, internationally board-certified cosmetic dermatologist with a specialization in facial aesthetics and clinical cosmetics, including Botox, fillers, LASERS, and thread lifts.

The International Board of Cosmetic Dermatology (IBCD) was founded in London by Dr. Arvinder Singh. The board consists of Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons, Clinical Cosmetologists and Aesthetic Dentistists. The board was established with the goal of giving medical professionals, such as MBBS, Postgraduate doctors, dentists, and Aayush (BHMS, BAMS, BUMS), high-quality education and career opportunities in the fields of Cosmetic Dermatology, Clinical Cosmetology, Medical Aesthetics, and Medical LASERS.

His Academy, Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology, and LASERS (IAMCL), located in India, has been training non-medical students and professionals also who want to pursue careers in cosmetology and aesthetics and become accredited clinical cosmetologists in the vicinity of aesthetic medicine.

Additionally accredited by the UK and registered in the USA, the IAMCL provides course materials in both Hindi and English languages.

Along with this, Dr. Arvinder Singh also established what is thought to be India's first clinical fitness and cosmetology centre in Udaipur and Jaipur, Rajasthan, which has been accredited by the Quality Accreditation Institute (QAI).