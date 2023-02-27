Dr Yogesh Lakhani Inspires Youth With His Diversified Works

For any successful person, it is essential to evolve with time. Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, a reputed name in the media and entertainment industry has evolved in the last decade. He is the head honcho of Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. and has carved a name in showbiz. Having worked with notable brands and celebrities it would not be wrong to call Mr. Lakhani is a multi-faceted personality.

Lakhani has unleashed an actor within himself with cameo roles in films like 'Dilwale', 'Baazar', Ardh ,Khali Bali, Bypass Road and 'Calendar Girls'.

His latest work as a producer was the Indo-Nepalese film 'Prem Geet'. After the super success of the film, Mr. Lakhani has various other films lined up this year. While Yogesh Lakhani has worked relentlessly as a businessman, he is actively fulfilling his creative pursuits.

Now that Dr. Yogesh Lakhani has achieved the glories in his life, he feels to give it back to society and inspire all youngsters and shape their careers for a better tomorrow.