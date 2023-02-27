topStoriesenglish2577822
News
YOUTH

Dr Yogesh Lakhani Inspires Youth With His Diversified Works

Lakhani has unleashed an actor within himself with cameo roles in films like 'Dilwale', 'Baazar', Ardh ,Khali Bali, Bypass Road and 'Calendar Girls'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Lakhani has unleashed an actor within himself with cameo roles in films like 'Dilwale', 'Baazar', Ardh ,Khali Bali, Bypass Road and 'Calendar Girls'.
  • His latest work as a producer was the Indo-Nepalese film 'Prem Geet'. After the super success of the film, Mr. Lakhani has various other films lined up this year.

Trending Photos

Dr Yogesh Lakhani Inspires Youth With His Diversified Works

For any successful person, it is essential to evolve with time. Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, a reputed name in the media and entertainment industry has evolved in the last decade. He is the head honcho of Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. and has carved a name in showbiz. Having worked with notable brands and celebrities it would not be wrong to call Mr. Lakhani is a multi-faceted personality.

Lakhani has unleashed an actor within himself with cameo roles in films like 'Dilwale', 'Baazar', Ardh ,Khali Bali, Bypass Road and 'Calendar Girls'.

His latest work as a producer was the Indo-Nepalese film 'Prem Geet'. After the super success of the film, Mr. Lakhani has various other films lined up this year. While Yogesh Lakhani has worked relentlessly as a businessman, he is actively fulfilling his creative pursuits.

Now that Dr. Yogesh Lakhani has achieved the glories in his life, he feels to give it back to society and inspire all youngsters and shape their careers for a better tomorrow.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985