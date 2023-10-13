The Earth Saviours Foundation's President Jas Kalra has been on a mission to build the world's largest shelter home. Kalra is now working on building the world's largest, free-of-cost shelter home, designed to accommodate over 5,000 individuals. He has already been overseeing the operations of an Old Age Home and Rescue Center in Bandhwari Village, Gurugram, Haryana. This center offers refuge and care to abandoned senior citizens, mentally and physically disabled individuals, deprived females, people suffering from incurable diseases, and those on their deathbeds. Remarkably, the center provides free-of-cost shelter accommodation, three meals a day, medicinal supplies, hospital treatments, counseling, and various daily necessities to over 1000 destitute individuals.

Jas Kalra's compassion extends beyond the walls of his shelter home. He has personally rescued more than 1,500 destitute people from harrowing conditions on the streets. Notably, he has also cremated over 2,000 unclaimed, unidentified dead bodies with full last rites, regardless of their religious affiliations. He was also crucial in reuniting more than 3,000 abandoned and destitute individuals with their families post-rehabilitation, giving them a chance at a fresh start in life.

For his social work, Jas Kalra has received several awards for his exemplary services in social work including an award from the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, another from Union Cabinet Minister Purshottam Rupala, The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Award in 2023, The Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award in 2023, The Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Award in 2023 and The United Nations Global Peace Ambassador Award in 2023.