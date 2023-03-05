Entrepreneur Vikash Sharma's Journey From Small-Town Joura To All Over The Country Is A True Inspiration

Being born and brought up in a small village in Madhya Pradesh called Joura, he was full of the spirit to create a mark on the world with his uniqueness. Vikash completed his schooling at one of the regional schools and then shifted to Gwalior. With his big dreams and nothing else in his hands, he came to the city. After all, these places often promise to provide the essential elements that make their dreams come true.



After staying in this beautiful city, Vikash Sharma moved to Indore and finally launched his own clothing brand called TEE-ERA. During its initial stages, the firm did face a few teething problems, but nothing stood against the entrepreneur's powerful perseverance to make it big. After all, he had the vision to offer people top-quality and trendy outfits.



Soon after its official launch, the firm grew phenomenally in just a few years, and now it has plans to expand nationally. The firm is well known for its fast service, as it takes not even one second to deliver the items that customers order. Besides this, Vikash also launched another firm in Gwalior called Vikash Roadlines that looks after transportation across the state of Madhya Pradesh.



Today, his two businesses are tasting the sweet fruit of success and enjoying a great place in the market. When asked about his journey so far, Vikash Sharma said, "It was full of ebbs and flows. But what is success without struggle? Absolutely bland! I'm glad that I have come so far, and I am thankful to everyone who has supported me."