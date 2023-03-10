topStoriesenglish2582180
Flaunt Your Charm In Elegant Organza Sarees From Vinay Fashion

Their collection echoes beautiful artistry and glory knit into modern traditions, ranging from beautiful designs to magnificent embroidery. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
  Their collection echoes beautiful artistry and glory knit into modern traditions, ranging from beautiful designs to magnificent embroidery.
  From semi-stitched to heavy-bordered sarees, you name it, they have it. While summer is all set to make its foray, it's time to drape yourself in those ravishing organza sarees.

Flaunt Your Charm In Elegant Organza Sarees From Vinay Fashion

New Delhi: Is your wardrobe even complete without a saree? Oh God, don't call yourself an ethnic lover if you have no heart for these pieces of grace. Indian sarees will never go out of fashion; in fact, you can style them in multiple ways with respect to changing trends. If you are looking for some of the most sumptuous sarees, then Vinay Fashion specialises in offering a variety of these that can be personalised with your favourite colours and patterns. 
 
Their collection echoes beautiful artistry and glory knit into modern traditions, ranging from beautiful designs to magnificent embroidery. From semi-stitched to heavy-bordered sarees, you name it, they have it. While summer is all set to make its foray, it's time to drape yourself in those ravishing organza sarees.
 
Vinay Fashion recently introduced us to a range of organza sarees. The one with sorbet hues and delicate hand embroidery looked perfect for evening parties. The saree comes with a blouse piece and will make your summer occasions much more beautiful and comfortable. They also had another lovely piece in pink with fine floral hand embroidery on the borders. You are sure to turn heads as you drape this grandeur from Vinay Fashion and walk through the crowd. 
 
Based on intricate handwork framing floral jaals and leaf vines using rich zardosi and gleaming sequins, this dark green organza saree paired with a contrast ready embroidered blouse tells a story of its own. Well, this is a treasure piece that you would regret not picking up. 

Vinay Fashion has collaborated with Hania Aamir, Jannat Zubair, Arslan Aslam, Ishita Chauhan, Nagma Mirajkar, Ritu Pamnani, Rinky Pamnani, Avneet Kaur, etc. and they too loved their collection. 

