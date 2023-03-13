Gulshan Group, An Individual Approach To High-End Properties

Ideated and conceptualised in 1989 and founded by Mr. Gulshan Nagpal, Bespoke property construction has been a specialty for Noida-based Gulshan Group

Carrying a vast range of experience in the construction field and armed with strong work ethics, Gulshan Group quickly became one of the leading high-end builders for the Delhi-NCR prime property development market. Gulshan Group ensures that your expectations and deadlines are always met.

The three cornerstones that make Gulshan Group unique are –



1) Reliability

Gulshan Group strives to deliver consistent, dependable, top-quality results. The Group confidently delivers our services with an honest, grounded, and realistic approach.



2) Reputation

Clients of Gulshan Group continue to regard them as friends through the construction process and trust the company time and time again with new projects.



3) Quality

Maintaining the highest standards is a way for Gulshan Group to display their respect for the client and the property which is why they are considered to be among the leading high-end residential developers for luxury construction. By building its base on these cornerstones, Gulshan Group has set its own benchmarks and continuously exceeds them in pursuit of perfection, finding tailored solutions that work best.



Ms. Yukti Nagpal, Director of Gulshan Group talks about the functioning of the firm and says, “Reliability in construction is not an impossible goal. Delivering well-managed construction projects with clean sites and efficient communication at all levels, within an agreed time frame, is what we excel at. We analyse site complexities, potential risks and delays, and the requisite specialist skills to advise on buildability early on during pre-construction meetings, then adapt quickly to ever-changing build environments to keep additional costs at a minimum. We provide honest and realistic pricing based on over 30 years of on-site experience.”

