Harshil Thakkar Creates Positive Rage With His Talents

The teenage actor, who is currently looking forward to the release of his debut OTT series, has already done exceedingly well with commercials, TV serials, and endorsements.

It is so amazing to learn about how a few individuals work exceedingly well in their chosen industries and how well they immerse themselves in their craft as professionals in all that they ever choose to lay their hands on. What is even more amazing is that most of these individuals belong to the younger brigade, and even as teenagers astound people with their incredible work in their respective industries. The Indian entertainment industry in all these years has seen an influx of too many such talented beings, from kids to teenagers, who have shown their A-game in the sector and garnered much love from audiences, just like young actor Harshil Thakkar did.



Harshil Thakkar may seem like just another teenager from the neighborhood vying to make his mark in the entertainment industry, but he is definitely much beyond that, which he has proved by his sheer dedication, determination and love for his work as an actor. Harshil Thakkar possessed innate skills and talents as a performer, and so in 2010, when he was only a 7-year-old kid, had debuted with an advertisement for V-Guard.



Starting his journey with a love for dance to getting discovered by a photographer and jumping directly into the ad world helped this young talent come a long way in his journey and, in the process, taught him so many valuable lessons and gave him great experiences, for which he says he will forever remain grateful.



So far, he has shown his A-game across commercials for V-Guard, Byjus, Domino’s, Tatacliq, Ola, Big Bazaar, Horlicks, HDFC Bank, Yellow Diamond Rings and more and TV serials like Vighnaharta Ganesh (2021), Swabhimaan (2017), and Ishqbaaz-2 (2019). Currently, he has been garnering even more attention, for he will soon debut on OTT with a web series, “The Pickle Factory.”



Harshil Thakkar, apart from being a refined young actor, is also a football fan. He wants to keep learning new things and implementing the same in his craft as an actor with the genuine aim to give better performances and connect deeper with audiences.