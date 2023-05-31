Himanshi Chatwani Hosts Leading Actor For A Crazy Meet-And-Greet

Meet-and-greet sessions with our favourite celebrities have always been an exciting affair. And to manage the level of enthusiasm between both the actors and their fans, the emcees are the bridge that connects them! However, keeping the bar of entertainment high throughout such events isn't duck soup. But Himanshi Chatwani does it like magic, and a glimpse of that can be seen in the recent meet-and-greet session that she hosted for Vicky Kaushal!

The emcee has been creating a buzz by captivating people with her unmissable charm. While the actor Vicky Kaushal announced a meet-and-greet session ahead of the release of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at Korum Mall, Thane, Himanshi was roped in to keep the evening jazzy. And she did!



The evening started with the emcee having a fun interaction with the audience, then massively engaging with the crowd along with the actor. Best known for her curated activities, Himanshi conducted a few super amazing and engrossing stirs that made the audience go bonkers. From allowing a few people to live their fan moment with the actor to letting Vicky steal the spotlight from time to time, she ensured the event was balanced and blockbuster!



Stating it as one of her wonderful experiences, Himanshi said, "I had a whale of a time hosting this show. The energy and zeal of the audience were at their peak, and Vicky Kaushal's josh was exceptionally high. He is not just a great entertainer but also a grounded human being. We tuned in harmoniously, and that made the show even more remarkable. Moreover, I can't thank the audience enough for their tremendous fervour and support towards me."



Himanshi Chatwani has emerged as a preferred name when it comes to emceeing for corporate brands. With her infectious energy and innovative concepts, she adds more life to the evening. The idolised emcee has travelled to over 50 countries and hosted shows in different verticals.

Recently, Himanshi was seen hosting the 66th Filmfare Press Conference with Ranveer Singh. She also hosted the launch event of the Waayu app, whose brand ambassador is Suniel Shetty. In the last decade, she has interviewed the biggest celebrities in India! We hope that she keeps winning hearts by taking over the stage at numerous events.