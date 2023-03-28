'Influencer Marketing Revamping Word Of Mouth In The Digital Age,' Says Style Icon Vikas Shakya

Vikas Shakya, the renowned model, style icon, and social media influencer, recently spoke about how influencer marketing is transforming the way brands reach their target audience. With over 2.2 million followers on Josh and 27k + on Instagram, Shakya is a force to be reckoned with in the world of social media. on josh

Influencer marketing has become a buzzword in the marketing world, and Shakya believes that it is giving word of mouth a whole new meaning. "Influencer marketing is all about building relationships with your audience and creating authentic content that resonates with them," he said.

As an influencer, Shakya has collaborated with numerous brands, ranging from fashion and beauty to lifestyle and travel. He believes that influencer marketing is effective because it allows brands to tap into the power of social media and connect with their target audience in a meaningful way.

"Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and influencers have a unique ability to create content that is relatable and engaging. By working with influencers, brands can reach their target audience in a way that feels authentic and natural," Shakya explained.