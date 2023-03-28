topStoriesenglish2588826
News
INFLUENCER MARKETING

'Influencer Marketing Revamping Word Of Mouth In The Digital Age,' Says Style Icon Vikas Shakya

Influencer marketing has become a buzzword in the marketing world, and Shakya believes that it is giving word of mouth a whole new meaning.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Influencer marketing has become a buzzword in the marketing world, and Shakya believes that it is giving word of mouth a whole new meaning.
  • "Influencer marketing is all about building relationships with your audience and creating authentic content that resonates with them," he said.

Trending Photos

'Influencer Marketing Revamping Word Of Mouth In The Digital Age,' Says Style Icon Vikas Shakya

Vikas Shakya, the renowned model, style icon, and social media influencer, recently spoke about how influencer marketing is transforming the way brands reach their target audience. With over 2.2 million followers on Josh and 27k + on Instagram, Shakya is a force to be reckoned with in the world of social media. on josh

Influencer marketing has become a buzzword in the marketing world, and Shakya believes that it is giving word of mouth a whole new meaning. "Influencer marketing is all about building relationships with your audience and creating authentic content that resonates with them," he said.

As an influencer, Shakya has collaborated with numerous brands, ranging from fashion and beauty to lifestyle and travel. He believes that influencer marketing is effective because it allows brands to tap into the power of social media and connect with their target audience in a meaningful way.

"Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and influencers have a unique ability to create content that is relatable and engaging. By working with influencers, brands can reach their target audience in a way that feels authentic and natural," Shakya explained.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?