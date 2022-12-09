Juego Studios surges ahead with success in Metaverse and NFT Game development arena

NFT and Metaverse are in. Since Facebook re-branded itself as ‘Meta,’ the hype for the metaverse has boomed. Likewise, NFTs have similarly boomed with the advent of their usage across multiple domains, including gaming.

Juego Studios, a technology provider with a core focus on game development, has ventured into the famed Metaverse and NFT gaming space. The company’s constant commitment to experimentation and mastery of emerging technologies has already made it one of the leading companies providing metaverse development and NFT game development services.

With a team that comprises a bunch of top game developers, AR/VR specialists, designers, artists, animators, and technology experts in the industry, Juego has been able to create astoundingly successful gaming titles based on the requirements of clients.

Ask Suman, CEO, of Juego Studios, about the success that the company has ushered in through its foray into the new realm of the metaverse and NFT gaming, and he says it is the constant innovation that has proved to be the key to building successful titles that players love. “Juego Studios is a leader in the game development terrain, and we have been experimenting with emerging technologies to integrate creative vision, technical expertise, and project management capabilities. We will continue to adopt new technologies, especially those in the gaming sector,” he added.

Juego Studios carves a niche as an industry leader

Juego has to its credit pioneering efforts that have made it a leader in the metaverse and NFT game development sector. Juego’s top developers have been deploying the latest frameworks, blockchain, and crypto standards to create engaging, secure, and scalable metaverse and blockchain games. In addition, the team has also created massive virtual worlds that players can explore.

According to Suman, “We have turned the ideas our clients approach us with into products that deliver an engaging experience. Through a tailored process we follow, where the quality of the final output is at the center, we have ensured that our clients are satisfied. In addition, our team tackles new technical challenges to learn, grow, and deliver the best. Further, the company is highly transparent in its work with customers regarding proper documentation and accurate cost estimation. This transparent approach has, in turn, made most of its clients return for more projects in the gaming domain.

Startups to Fortune 500 companies among clientele

Juego Studios currently operates out of five locations and has already delivered more than 500 projects. Juego has to its credit customers ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. With a mission toward achieving targets through acceleration work, the company has been striving toward delivering the best.

The metaverse and NFT gaming scenario look promising with the success of Juego Studios. Going by the popularity of the metaverse titles such as Lazy Horse, IC3D, MetaOne, and NFT Game titles such as Operon Origins, Game X Change, Age of Gods, and more, it looks like the scenario is set to blaze ahead with Juego Studios in the lead.