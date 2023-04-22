Know All About DJ Groove Dev Who Is Creating All The Buzz With His Thundering Music
From wedding sprees to clubs and private events, Groove Dev has lifted the aura of every type of event.
Can you imagine a party night without music? Absolutely not! Well, a merrymaker can still go without following a theme, but music is something that makes an event complete. However, there's no point if you don't have a good DJ to add a perky vibe to your party. Meet music producer and DJ Groove Dev, a man who has put a breath of fresh air into the world of music with his DJing.
From wedding sprees to clubs and private events, Groove Dev has lifted the aura of every type of event. In the 15 years of his journey, he has worked with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jassi Sidhu, Bombay Rockers, DJ Aqeel, Arif Lohar, Bally Sagoo, etc. He also won DJ's War 2009 and has performed at clubs all across India. He has also performed in Phuket, Bali, Mauritius, Dubai, and more. He has many upcoming projects, including exciting live shows, and we wish him good luck with the same.
