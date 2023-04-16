Know All About Tvara Mehta- Actress Who Has Traveled 20 Indian States

New Delhi: Traveling in India is more budget-friendly and easier than ever. Tvara Mehta, an actor and digital creator shares how traveling has inspired her work; she has been exploring India for last seven years and has done several offbeat, adventurous trips, some of which have also been solo trips.

She started her quest with Pondicherry to experience the universal town of Auroville. She has trekked Indo-Nepal border to Sandakphu - where she witnessed sunrise in Nepal and sunset in India, solo traveled to Meghalaya and seen the marvelous living root bridges, explored the mountains of Coorg and beaches of Gokarna and danced with tribals at the Hornbill festival in Nagaland. She has also documented her travels and shared about some absolute hidden gems of the country like the White Desert of Kutch, Dharamshala-Mcleodganj, Kasol on her socials. She loves different cultures, so she has often clubbed her trips with attending traditional and cultural festivals like the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Tvara says, “I have inculcated the love for adventure and exploring from my parents so that has always been there but I started exploring India actively since last seven years. Travelling in India has helped me understand various cultures of India, increased my empathy and sensitivity, helped me a great deal with my work and made me a much better person - like they say I have also found myself in all these journeys.

I have covered 20 Indian states and I think every Indian must explore India as much as they can.”

India has rich diversity- both culturally and geographically, making it one of the best countries to explore. Tvara says it is quite easy to travel if you plan ahead and book your tickets in advance. She hopes to inspire Indians to explore India as much as other countries.