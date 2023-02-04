Lubna Rafiq Continues to Create New Standards Worldwide!

New Delhi: Lubna Rafiq has recently been making waves in the makeup industry being the woman responsible for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s stellar makeup and appearance at his first ever Masterclass at BAFTA. With her vast enriched experience of over 20 years, she is one of the original and go-to beauty entrepreneurs especially in the Asian and UK bridal industry. Over the past decade, Lubna has enjoyed teaching and mentoring more than thousands of students through her esteemed ‘Lubna Rafiq’ academy. Her expertise of being a makeup artist for celebrities, fashion photographers and magazines have brought her closer to both the worlds of makeup and art.

Armed with her masterly makeup skills, she has also been fronting as the global ambassador for leading makeup brand, Dailylife Forever52 for the past two years. One of the most loved cosmetic brands, it is among the fastest selling brands in Middle East and worldwide with its branches spread across all continents. They are now known for the highly distinguished range of makeup products incorporating latest and most advanced technologies for perfect results.

Working closely with them, Lubna has produced visuals to create a spectacular vision for the brand. She has been instrumental in using their products to its maximum ability and ease for all artists internationally across her shows, magazine shoots, bridal looks and even at her own academy courses. She firmly resonates with the brand’s goal to consistently produce top-quality products bringing them the love and loyalty of all consumers.

“I am very excited to take this journey forward with Dailylife Forever52 who think makeup as passion and joy in the same wavelength as I do. The brand amplifies everything I stand for- young energy, top-notch quality, innovation and value for money. Our latest venture is to bring a new genre of makeup to Europe and India.” With Dailylife Forever52 having launched two physical stores across India, we can’t wait to experience what this powerhouse association will bring for us next!