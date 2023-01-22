Mallika Singhania is making waves in the fashion industry with her impeccable style sense

The global fashion industry has been evolving at great speed. It has thrown open an ocean full of opportunities for fashion enthusiasts. Amidst thousands of content creators and influencers, one name that is disrupting the digital scene for the better is Mallika Singhania. She is a true style icon. With her creative and inventive mind, she keeps stunning the netizens with fashion flair.



The name Mallika Singhania is held in high regard in the fashion industry, and why not? Seeing the tremendous contribution she has made in shaping the glamour world is truly remarkable. She has donned three different roles to promote fashion, and these are:



Mallika Singhania as a Fashion Influencer When we talk about social media, this young lady is truly taking it by storm! GRWM, airport looks, wedding outfits, festive fits, date looks, brunch outfits, loungewear, and whatnot? She doesn't miss even a single chance to showcase her absolutely chic and snazzy style sense. Even netizens keep their eyes peeled to snatch a glimpse of her outfit ideas.



She started her journey on Instagram only a couple of years ago and has already worked with multiple big brands like Pause Fashion, Archana Shah, Vanitaa Bhatia, Payal Singhal, Bouji, AZA Fashion, etc.



Mallika Singhania as an Author of Fashion Books

She has been in the industry for over 18 years, and one of her greatest contributions includes writing books on fashion. Mallika has written a total of eight city shopping guides, of which two are with Roli Books, one with Rupa Co., and five with The Times of India. These include The Fashion Guide to Shopping in Delhi, The Roli Guide to Shopping in Mumbai, etc. Not only books, but Mallika has also been a weekly columnist on fashion with DNA for four years.



Mallika Singhania as an Anchor for Fashion Shows

Being a style enthusiast, she has also worked as a presenter on fashion shows for CNBC Awaaz. She is particularly admired for hosting the podcast for IVM Ventures called Styleogram.



Mallika Singhania has done a commendable job donning these characters. From creating high-toned content on social media to writing style guides and anchoring fashion shows, she has proven her voguish self from time to time. We hope she keeps that spirit up!