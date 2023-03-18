Meet Anvitha Kollipara, The Indo-American Social Activist Helping Underprivileged Senior Citizens

Courageous and unflinching women are unstoppable- This is an absolute truth. Anvitha Kollipara is a brave, courageous, and unstoppable woman who holds a ceaseless spirit to grow and let others develop in all manners.

Anvitha Kollipara, an Indian-American social activist who was born on March 18, 2006, founded the nonprofit organization CAREGOOD, which supports the medical needs of underprivileged senior citizens in Hyderabad, provides solar-powered lights to underprivileged Indian children and educates them about the advantages of renewable energy, and compiles and publishes the private life histories of elderly Indians who have lived on the streets.

When Kollipara was 14 years old and the COVID crisis was occurring, she and a few of her peers founded CAREGOOD. After researching possible remedies for the pandemic, they learned that the elderly in need were among the most vulnerable populations to COVID. Currently, the group provides services to more than 230 senior citizens. To electrify them, Anvitha chooses which villages to tour.

Children are taught how to make solar lights on their own by her. The world, which is already battling climate change and global warming, benefits from solar power because it is so inexpensive compared to conventional energy.