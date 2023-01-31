Meet Inspiration to Millions, Renowned Youtuber Dholi aka Ghori Fashion Designer

New Delhi: The famous YouTuber Dholi, aka Ghori fashion designer, needs no introduction today. She is among the inspirations to many people who want to learn about fashion, sewing and dresses. Dholi has proved that if you are equipped with high talent, your hard work will undoubtedly pave the road to success.

Her YouTube channel "Ghori fashion designer" received immense popularity quickly and adored 1.6 million subscribers and more than 27 crores views. She got awarded 3 Silver Play Buttons and 1 Gold Play Button by YouTube. On Facebook, she has 439k followers and 164k followers On Instagram.

Her accomplishments credit goes to her hard work, Consistency, and creative content.

Dholi comes from a middle-class village family in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Since childhood, she has been curious to try out new, unique things. Her father was a farmer. Dholi hails from a village where a girl's education was considered wrong. Dholi wanted to change these people's thinking. It urges her to do something in her life. Dholi also went through child marriage, and she had children at about 15-16 years of age. She used to stitch people's clothes to earn money to help with home expenditures. Dholi had a liking for fashion designing and sewing from childhood.

After many years she came to the city of Rajsamand due to family work. Once, Dholi was watching YouTube and found some people sharing their talent. Dholi also got the idea of sharing her talent with as many people as possible. She wants to show people/society that if we persistently work hard in any of the work, then success is entirely ours. In 2016, Dholi tried to make her YouTube channel, but somehow it didn't work.