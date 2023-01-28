topStoriesenglish2566657
News
MAKEUP ARTIST

Nikita Nayan, Awardee of the Best Make-up Artist by Mouni Roy

It has been more than 10 years since Nikita became her expert and in today's date, she has clients not only from Delhi but from all over India, sometimes it happens that her clients come to Nikita to get their work done and for this many have to wait for many days. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • It has been more than 10 years since Nikita became her expert and in today's date, she has clients not only from Delhi but from all over India, sometimes it happens that her clients come to Nikita to get their work done and for this many have to wait for many days.
  • Nikita's Nayan Makeover is often crowded with her clients. No one can guess Nikita's repeat clients because Nikita's repeat clients figure is 85% from work to work and they are not only from Delhi but from all over India.

Trending Photos

Nikita Nayan, Awardee of the Best Make-up Artist by Mouni Roy

Last year, Nikita Nayan was declared the winner in a ceremony held at hotel Bellamonde in Delhi and famous Bollywood actor Mouni Roy honored her with the award. Not only this but Nikita has also been honored with many awards like International Business Award 2022-2023.

It has been more than 10 years since Nikita became her expert and in today's date, she has clients not only from Delhi but from all over India, sometimes it happens that her clients come to Nikita to get their work done and for this many have to wait for many days. Nikita's Nayan Makeover is often crowded with her clients. No one can guess Nikita's repeat clients because Nikita's repeat clients figure is 85% from work to work and they are not only from Delhi but from all over India. Nikita travels frequently in connection with her work.

Nikita won the Mrs. Diva crown in 2019 and even after that she appeared in many competitions and kept on winning awards. Nikita appeared in many pageants shows sometimes as a make-up artist and sometimes as a respected judge.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?