Nikita Nayan, Awardee of the Best Make-up Artist by Mouni Roy

Last year, Nikita Nayan was declared the winner in a ceremony held at hotel Bellamonde in Delhi and famous Bollywood actor Mouni Roy honored her with the award. Not only this but Nikita has also been honored with many awards like International Business Award 2022-2023.

It has been more than 10 years since Nikita became her expert and in today's date, she has clients not only from Delhi but from all over India, sometimes it happens that her clients come to Nikita to get their work done and for this many have to wait for many days. Nikita's Nayan Makeover is often crowded with her clients. No one can guess Nikita's repeat clients because Nikita's repeat clients figure is 85% from work to work and they are not only from Delhi but from all over India. Nikita travels frequently in connection with her work.

Nikita won the Mrs. Diva crown in 2019 and even after that she appeared in many competitions and kept on winning awards. Nikita appeared in many pageants shows sometimes as a make-up artist and sometimes as a respected judge.