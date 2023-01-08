Organic Content Marketing has become a preferred choice in the post-pandemic VUCA world!

New Delhi: The pandemic has changed many perceptions. With no events or physical brand launches during the pandemic, organic content marketing became a weapon of choice for traditional marketers. Today, it holds its significance, with marketers discovering its impact. As per the Content Marketing Institute, Insights for 2023 Research Report, 71% of the B2B marketers surveyed say content marketing has become more critical to their organization in the last year.

That said, only about 29% of the respondents consider their organizations successful with their content marketing skills. This is due to various reasons, such as the need for knowledge on how to devise an effective content marketing strategy, access to content marketing experts and additional staff.

In a recessionary digital world, brand leaders seek a more expansive but focused reach, digital impact generator, flexible and customizable, creative and non-templatized and cost-effective campaign standards to influence an overall business outcome.

In India, marketing and communication specialist agencies have stepped in to address this huge gap. Among these firms, one Mumbai-head-quartered firm, MediaValueWorks (MVW), has found great success in its organic content marketing niche. The firm has experienced enquiries growth of over 200% in the last two years.

Rachana Chowdhary, Founder, MediaValueWorks, said, "Over the last decade, we enabled global organic content marketing outreach across 68+ countries in over 25+ foreign languages. Organic content marketing for domestic and international markets has emerged as a preferred choice among our customers."

Knowing granular facts about the customer, understanding their different target markets, visualizing the needs of customers' customers, research and data on competitors and knowledge on ethics and governance are vital to devising a core organic content strategy. The company's content result-driven content strategy goes much beyond SEO and links.

Exponential demand in the organic content market is due to various reasons:

- Accounts verification on social media platforms

- Drop in advertising across categories

- Niche and targeted outreach solution

"Disruptive solutions of our customers are intensely custom-driven, and driving any form of content via an algorithmic route often has been a challenge. Unique propositions derived by MediaValueWorks have been helping us achieve our outreach objectives", says Ravindra Shriram Datar, CEO of Business Mastermind Advisory Services, also recognized by The World Marketing Congress among the 100 Most Influential Marketing Leaders. Specializing in helping start-ups, MSMEs and large corporates in the B2B space, Mr Datar helps customers achieve exponential revenue growth through out-of-the-box marketing ideas.

Serving diverse mandates, the company has also recently announced its expansion into the US markets. Customers served by MediaValueWorks include Indian and International enterprises, small and medium businesses and start-ups from over 36 niche business categories.