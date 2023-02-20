Psychologs Magazine Presents Concerns About Internet Addiction and its Impact on Children

The digital world has revolutionized the way we communicate and access information. With the widespread use of smartphones, laptops, and other devices, the internet has become an integral part of our daily lives. Humanity has benefited a lot from the use of the internet, but it has also created new challenges, especially when it comes to children's mental health.

The serious consequences of Internet addiction in children have been emphasized in the last few months by Psychologs magazine. For the third time in the last three months, an event was organized in Delhi on this issue, in which they focused on excess use of the internet, social media and their impact on psychological well-being.

Internet addiction is a growing problem among children and adolescents, and it can have severe consequences. Children who are addicted to the internet may experience a decline in academic performance, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and depression. They may also face difficulties in forming relationships and communicating with others, and they may struggle to regulate their emotions.

Moreover, children who spend excessive amounts of time online are at risk of being exposed to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and online predators. The anonymity and accessibility of the internet make it a breeding ground for negative and harmful behaviours, which can have a devastating impact on a child's mental health.