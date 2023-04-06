The branding and marketing professional works with doctors, hospitals, and public companies to convey their brands’ essence

From a humble startup to a multinational giant, every organization resorts to marketing to build a robust brand and thrive in the industry it belongs to. Despite serving completely different purposes, healthcare institutions and publicly listed companies require targeted marketing support to stay afloat in their respective sectors. While doctors and hospitals intend to let more people know about the medical care they can receive, public companies carry the expectations of their shareholders to make it big in the market.

Considering the requirements of both these entities, Mr. Ravinder Bharti helps them build their brands and reach their audiences. The founder and CEO of PMS Group, design branding and marketing strategies tailored to his client’s needs. His team of marketing professionals includes web developers, SEO experts, social media experts, content marketers, and brand consultants.

Stretching The Limits Of Healthcare Marketing Especially in India, the healthcare industry is expected to focus only on providing medical care to patients without expecting business growth.

Mr. Bharti and his team of marketers intend to break this notion by helping healthcare professionals and medical institutions build their brands and boost their revenue.

Mr. Bharti has designed PMS healthcare marketing services to help his clients stay ahead of the curve by establishing a holistic presence across multiple media platforms. From helping multispecialty hospitals market their ventures digitally in tier 1 cities to providing traditional media coverage to smaller clinics operating in tier 2/3 cities, PMS is working toward breaking the notion of profits being secondary to healthcare institutions.

“Just like any other organization, a hospital needs to earn a good ROI to be consistent in offering quality medical care to its patients. Over time, the need to install equipment meeting international standards has significantly increased. If patients want their doctors to be equipped with the best tools, they need to build brands that give them the desired traction,” says Mr. Bharti.