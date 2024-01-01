Shahroz Ali Khan was fascinated by movies ever since childhood and always nurtured the dream of becoming a filmmaker. With dreams in his eyes, he shifted base to Mumbai with the singular goal of becoming a filmmaker. For an industry outsider in Bollywood, the going is exceedingly tough.

Undeterred by rejections and barriers, he persisted, starting off by assisting senior producers and directors to learn the ropes of film-making.

After much struggle, he got his big break as an Associate Producer with the film ‘Mushkil’ starring Rajneesh Duggal and debutante Pooja Bisht. This suspense thriller film gave him the opportunity to get involved in all aspects of filmmaking including strategising, location scouting and understanding visual aesthetics. ‘Mushkil’ became his training ground, equipping him for bigger challenges ahead as a producer.

As Shahroz gained more exposure and experience, he ventured into producing full-fledged feature films. His debut film as Producer was ‘Main Zaroor Aaunga’ in 2019 starring Arbaaz Khan, Aindrita Ray and Vikas Verma. Despite being a small budget film, it won critical acclaim cementing Shahroz’s reputation as an emerging producer to watch out for.

What followed were a series of films like Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukherjee and based on a real life story of an immigrant Indian mother fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back custody of her children and Bawaal, a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor which was shot extensively in Europe being Shahroz’s biggest film till date with a lavish production budget.

Leveraging his strong network within the film fraternity, Shahroz has also helped launch star kids like Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja and Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla into the movie business by producing their debut projects. Through his flair for identifying picturesque outdoor locations, he has formed strong ties with South film biggies like Mahesh Babu, Yash and Rajnikanth. He is now getting involved in their next projects contributing his production expertise.

At just 32 years, Shahroz Ali Khan has achieved what takes a lifetime for an outsider in Bollywood. But the ambitious producer is far from resting on his laurels. Buzz is that his next target is a mega project with Yash of KGF fame. Shahroz is now in talks with international studios to explore cross-culture productions. If all goes well, we may soon see Shahroz’s name in the credits of a Hollywood mainstream film too.

With his finger firmly on the pulse of changing audience tastes, this dynamic producer is all set to deliver many more blockbuster entertainers in the years ahead.