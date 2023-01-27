Soham Mukherji comments on the challenges faced by new artists

All that glitters is not gold! We grew up listening to these words. However, we couldn't decode it, could we? Of course not, or else we would have known that as fascinating and gleaming as the music industry seems, the reality is otherwise. There are numerous challenges, especially for new artists. And if you don't believe us, then listen to it from a rising star himself, Soham Mukherji!

He is a music producer and vocalist who started his journey in 2020 and has already achieved certain remarkable milestones in such a short time. Soham says that there are inevitable teething troubles faced by every new artist in the music industry.

He first underlined how finding projects is a grave problem for fresh talents. The artist said, "There are numerous established singers and musicians who are admired for their talent. And since they are already established and have a good name, they get first preference. However, only a few record labels take a leap and give a chance to new singers. There are oceans full of opportunities for artists, but the fresh ones get only a handful of those."

Soham Mukherji further added, "Even if an artist has a project of his own, he/she may not have sufficient funds or couldn't find a record label. Besides this, many artists don't get paid enough. Just because they're newcomers, they get very little money for their work."

However, the music industry is not only doom and gloom. There are certain ways that can boost the growth of new artists in the industry. Suggesting a few, Soham Mukherji says, "There are multiple streaming platforms that artists can use to reach the masses with their talents. Besides that, social media too is a very effective platform from which an artist can grow."

Despite being the son of Bollywood's leading singer, Shaan, Soham Mukherji had to struggle a lot to get his foot in the door. His first big break was Tiger Shroff's music video Unbelievable. He is currently working at Listen To The Kids in Los Angeles. Soham has worked on many music singles like Befizool, David Beckham, Lifestyle (with Darcy), Gone, etc. We wish him good luck with his future projects.