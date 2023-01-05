Steel Man of India Vispy Kharadi eyes more records, milestones in 2023

The holder of ten Guinness World Records and martial arts exponent says the universe has many more goals for him to accomplish.

Surat: For most people, one Guinness World Record would be a dream come true, and two would be a rare feat. But not for Vispy Kharadi, who has an unbelievable ten Guinness Records, including three in a day in October. Vispy, who has been conferred the title of Steel Man of India, is eyeing more records and milestones in the new year.

Vispy, a multiple black belt holder and Krav Maga specialist, is one of the best-known exponents of martial arts in the country and holds ten Guinness World Records in the dangerous martial arts stunts category. Besides being a stunt choreographer, actor, and model, he is also a strength coach and fitness and nutrition expert to many well-known celebrities.

“The year 2022 was great as I could write more Guinness World Records. I usually don’t plan a lot, but like any sportsperson, I don’t miss any opportunities that come my way. I am preparing for 2023, and it will see me hustle with the same spirit and motivation. God has been kind to me, and I believe the universe has many more goals for me to accomplish. I will keep on working positively and put my best foot forward to achieve some more milestones,” said Vispy, Managing Director of Athletica Fitness, the largest sports and fitness centre in Surat.

Vispy, who has an MBA from IIM Bangalore, was deeply influenced by his father, who was into bodybuilding and wrestling, to focus on his physique. He also saw many movies of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sylvester Stallone, Jackie Chan, and other action stars in his younger days, and he always wanted to be physically strong like them.

A certified sports nutritionist from the International Sports Science Academy in the US has worked with many top-notch actors and has also appeared on the screen in the movies Brothers and Naam Shabana.

“Consistency is the most important ingredient for any nutrition plan to work. When structuring a nutrition plan for any client, I first study their lifestyle goals, conduct a body analysis, and then design a suitable plan,” he said.

Vispy also believes that physical fitness and nutrition are complementary, supplementary, and incomplete without the other.

The martial arts exponent has trained Border Security Forces (BSF) and other Security forces in armed & unarmed combat - KRAV MAGA and other aspects of martial arts. He also conducts self-defence training for women across the country.

“My advice to women is to always go by the triple-A rule - Awareness, Assessment, and Action. Be aware of the situation around you. Assess what needs to be done, keeping your safety in priority. And lastly, take action only if required. One of the best defences is avoiding falling into such situations. All women are blessed with the sixth sense and must use it,” he said.

Despite being blessed with a physique and strength that few can match, Vispy has set tough personal fitness goals for himself.

“I want to improve my endurance and strength with every coming day. I want to be able to do all physical activities with the same vigour even when I am at an advanced age. I strongly believe that a day without physical activity is like a day wasted in one’s life,” added Vispy.