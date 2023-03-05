Take The Everyday No-Makeup Look Tips From MUA Anmol Raval

The matte look featuring minimal makeup and nude lipsticks is in trend. They look so natural, classy, and beautiful; who couldn't fall for such makeup? But, as easy-breezy as this look may seem, achieving the same is an uphill battle. However, our favourite makeup artist, Anmol Raval, has already shared a few tips on how to get that perfect no-makeup makeup look. She herself swears by this look as she says, "less is more.”



She says, "Start with using a light coverage BB cream or foundation for minimum coverage that gives a natural finish and doesn't layer your skin." Before adding further, Anmol underlines that the eyes are an important and alluring part of our face, and by doing it right, we can ace any look. "While it's a no-makeup look, lining the rims of the eyes with black liner will not harm your minimal makeup idea," she asserted.



The makeup artist then suggests you use a volumizing mascara to properly define your lashes. And to complete your look, Anmol says, "Wear a cheek tint that gives you a naturally blushing look and a light or nude shade of lipstick. To add more detailing, you can define your brows."



We are sure this might have helped you a little bit. Speaking of the rise of no-makeup looks, Anmol Raval said, "I feel this is a perfect solution for anybody who isn't crazy about makeup yet wants to apply it. From college-going girls to workplace women, this is easy to carry and thus became a staple of such individuals."