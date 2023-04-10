The Resilient Rise: Prakriti Pavani

A person can conquer the world with his/her self-confidence. And as rightly said, newcomers, these days in any field or profession are the epitome of self-confidence.

When it comes to newcomers, it would be a cardinal sin to not mention Prakriti Pavani - the stupendously talented artist, who has worked her magic with that beautiful smile right into the hearts of the audiences through her very first release Meri Banogi Kya by Rito Riba.

No wonder she has Instantly become an absolute favourite among the casting directors in the business.

Not only has Prakriti delivered her very first project with the utmost precision and professionalism, she has also made sure that she has something else & even more too to bring to us right when the first one is still trending.

Much to the surprise of everyone Prakriti Pavani bagged another huge music video instantly after the release of her very first project as an actor.

A beautiful song called "How Does It Feel" by Kush Asher, sung by Abhishek Agrawal featuring Rituraj K Singh, Pravisht Mishra, Shubha Prashant & our very own, the mesmerising Prakriti Pavani.