Thirty Summer Poems And Conversation About A Murder: A Book Review

The newest book by Dr Sabarna Roy is his tenth literary work and a kind of riveting snack that you consume at a subterranean hi-tea. The snack unfolds into a dark gorge of painful thoughts that a post-modern urban man has to go through in his daily life.

The thirty poems have been written between June 1, 2023, and July 6, 2023, almost at a pace of each poem a day; the poet exhausting his inner self: opening his darkest thoughts for the readers to fall into a nightly vortex of quicksand.

Despite the unrelenting swarthiness of the poems the beauty lies in the magical stories and montage of images trapped inside each poem.

It has been written about him, “A technocrat by profession, Roy’s keen observation and detailed sketches of the human mind shine through his literature, proving him to be a literary scientist of sorts who follows no conventions when it comes to soulful writing.”