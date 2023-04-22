Trailblazing Entrepreneur Redefining Success In India - Abhinav Kalra

Abhinav Kalra, a prominent business leader in India, has been making waves in the business world with his remarkable achievements. Hailing from a business family, Abhinav always had a burning desire to achieve new heights of success. Over the past 12 years, he has expanded his business empire globally, operating in diverse domains.

Abhinav's foray into the real estate industry nearly a decade ago has been highly successful. His real estate company has achieved a turnover of 80 crores in the last year alone, a testament to his entrepreneurial prowess. Additionally, Abhinav has also made a mark in the aviation industry, owning a fleet of charter planes that are rented out worldwide.

But his journey doesn't stop there. He has also established strong connections in the film industry, rubbing shoulders with renowned actors like Sonu Sood, Abdu Rozick from Big Boss fame, and actress Kiara Advani. His family's legacy of freedom fighters has inspired him to carve his own path to success and become one of the most accomplished entrepreneurs in India.