Urvashi Dholakia attends Nidarshana Gowani's fun-filled event as a chief guest

New Delhi: Ms Nidarshana Gowani who is a strong believer in the beauty of festivals, religion, rich culture and traditions, tries to preserve this tradition every year by organizing community celebrations. This year, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti she organized a kite flying for kids and fun activities for all attendees.

The fun-filled event was a grand success and was attended by eminent personalities such as Urvashi Dholakia who was the chief guest at the event. Urvashi handed out prizes to the winners of the kite flying competition and the best-dressed women at the event. The criteria to be eligible for the prize of ‘best-dressed woman’ was to be dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire. It was a great event full of traditional and festive vibes. Sumita Suman Singh, the spokesperson of BJP and Gazala Pathan also attended the event.

The event organized at the Worli police ground attracted people from various walks of life and was a grand success. The amazing celebration can be attributed to the efforts of Ms Nidarshana Gowani. It speaks highly of her commitment to culture and traditions. We talked to her about this initiative and she said that festivals are slowly losing charm and exuberance to busy lives buts he wishes to keep the colours of Hinduism alive.

She also said that children need to learn about the importance of traditions and need to be connected to their needs. In a time when modern toys have replaced traditional joys like kite flying, children need to be connected to the rich past that their ancestors dwelled in.

The guests of honour of the occasion were also appreciative of the attention to detail and the arrangements at the event.

Ms Gowani wishes to organize more such events that facilitate cultural awareness and help people to celebrate festivals in the most authentic way possible.

We congratulate her for her all-encompassing efforts and hope that the colours of traditions stay retained the way she has envisioned.