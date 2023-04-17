World Designer Conclave 2023 Unites India's Top Fashion Makers in Support of Handmade Fabric, Artisans

The Indian fashion industry is a buzz with anticipation as the World Designing Forum gears up to host the World Designer Conclave 2023, a historic event that will bring together India's top 200 fashion designers for a noble cause.

This unprecedented gathering of creative minds will be joined by renowned celebrity faces such as Rina Dhaka, Ruma Devi, Nivedita Basu, Amit Tyagi, Parul Chawala, Shanthi Priya, Sabyasachi Satpathy, and miss universe Nehal Chudasama, among others, to support Indian handmade fabric and artisans.

What makes this event truly remarkable is that it will be the first time in Indian history that such a large community of fashion designers will be gathered under the umbrella of the World Designing Forum. The forum, known for its commitment to promoting creativity, innovation, and sustainability in the fashion industry, has taken a bold step to bring together the best and brightest minds in Indian fashion for a common cause.

The World Designer Conclave 2023 aims to create history by uniting India's top fashion designers and celebrity faces in support of Indian handmade fabric and artisans. With a focus on promoting traditional craftsmanship, sustainable fashion, and the use of indigenous textiles, the conclave seeks to raise awareness about the rich cultural heritage of India and the need to preserve and promote it.

The event will provide a unique platform for fashion designers to showcase their talent and creativity while also highlighting the importance of handmade fabric and artisans in the fashion industry. Through panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions, the conclave will facilitate meaningful conversations and collaborations among designers, artisans, and other stakeholders to explore ways to promote sustainable fashion and support traditional craft communities.

The participation of India's top fashion designers and celebrity faces in the World Designer Conclave 2023 is a testament to the growing awareness and commitment towards sustainable fashion and the preservation of Indian cultural heritage. These creative visionaries are coming together to use their influence and talent to create positive change in the fashion industry and support the country's artisanal communities.