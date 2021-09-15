Not Kareena Kapoor but Kangana Ranaut bags Sita role, shares childhood pic!

New Delhi: 'Thalaivii' reviews are in and as expected Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut is being praised sky high for her solid-pack performance in the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayaliathaa in the film. Kangana, who has proven her acting chopps in several films, this time too shines the brightest in the film. Riding high on the success, the actress on Tuesday announced her next venture, 'The Incarnation - Sita', leaving her fans shocked.

It looks like Kangana has bagged this much-talked about project from her contemporary Kareena Kapoor Khan.

This epic drama is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of 'Baahubali' fame. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio. Sharma said Ranaut is the apt choice to play the titular character.

"As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut onboard our VFX magnum opus, 'The Incarnation Sita'. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring... It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect," the producer said in a statement.

This is reportedly the same project for which Kareena had reportedly sought a massive fee of Rs 12 crore. However, it looks like Kareena has lost the project and Kangana will be seen playing the lead role in the film.

The four-time national award winner took to social media to announced the film, while also sharing a pic from her childhood, where she is seen dressed up as Sita. The actor also shared a throwback picture from her school days to reveal that it was not the first time she will be essaying the mythological character. "I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in school play ha ha... SiyaRamchandra ki jai," she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Here's Kangana Ranaut's childhood pic from her school days:

Apart from 'Sita', Kangana also has Sarvesh Mewara's 'Tejas' and Razneesh Razy Ghai's 'Dhaakad'.