New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor are teaming up for the first time on big screen for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming crime-thriller 'Animal'. Cine buffs and fans have been waiting with bated breath to catch this fresh pairing on the silver screen come this December 1, 2023.

The makers of 'Animal' recently dropped the teaser of the film leaving fans all the more excited. Viewers hailed B-Town heartthrob Ranbir and national crush Rashmika for looking adorable together and for their crackling chemistry on the screen.

In the recently released song 'Hua Mein', the 'Animal' lead pair is seen getting hitched whereas in another song 'Satranga', the duo is seen enjoying their life as a married couple and parents of two children. Well, the audience is extremely excited and eagerly waiting to see the pair together on screen for the first time.

Fans are elated to see two forces of the Indian cinema come together and its for sure going to be a treat for all.

Here are 10 fan posts that prove that Rashmika And Ranbir are the most anticipated pairing of this year:

Speaking of 'Animal', the film revolves around a troubled father-son bond against the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld which causes the son to become a vicious psychopath. The film cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Chopra, Ravi Gupta, Siddhant Karnick and others.

'Animal' was officially announced by T-Series on December 31, 2020, with an announcement video with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra as the cast and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the director.

In March 2022, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna replaced Parineeti as the female lead as the latter chose Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' over 'Animal'.

'Animal' is now scheduled to release on December 1, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.