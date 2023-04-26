10 Years Of ‘Aashiqui 2’: A Look At Most Heart-Breaking Dialogues Of Aditya-Shraddha's Timeless Romance

New Delhi: Hailed as the timeless romantic drama, Shraddha Kapoor's ‘Aashiqui 2’, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, completed ten years today. With her on-screen character - Aarohi, Shraddha impressed everyone with her bubbly avatar, and enchanted the audience with her charismatic looks and captivating screen presence by becoming the nation's sweetheart with her impeccable performance in the film.

Even after so many years of its release, the film is still fresh in the audience's heart, and one of the prominent reasons for its success is its heart-wrenching dialogues. Besides, it is difficult to get over Shraddha's charisma as Aarohi Keshav Shikre. Here’s a look at some of the best dialogues from the film-

1. Dil ko zubaan, aankhon ko sapne mil gaye.. aashiqui mein zindagi ko maayine mil gaye (Heart found a voice, eyes saw dreams, in love my life found its purpose)

2. Tumhare ishq se bani hu main, pehle zinda thi.. ab jee rahi hoon main (I am made of your love, earlier I was just alive, now I am actually living)

3. Mere bure waqt mein tum the mere saath.. agar acche waqt mein tum nahi.. toh yeh waqt bhi mujhe nahi chahiye (You were there in my hard times, if you are not there in good times then I don’t want that time either)

4. Main ban gayi, jo tum mujhe banana chahte they (I have become what you wanted me to be)

5. Pyaar mazak nahi hota, agar itna hi darr tha toh itne paas kyu aaye tum. Durr hi rehna tha na- (Love is no joke, if you were so scared then why did you came so close to me? You should have stayed away).