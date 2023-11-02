Vikrant Massey-Starrer '12th Fail' To Release In Tamil and Telugu On THIS Date

New Delhi: Since its release, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' has received positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. Everyone is falling in love with the film because of its gripping story and outstanding performances. Excitedly, the makers are gearing up for the release of '12th Fail,' in Tamil and Telugu, which happens to hit theatres tomorrow.

The movie has already sparked a lot of interest in Hindi and Kannada, where it has amassed a sizable fan following. '12th Fail', which has found success in these languages, is poised to enthral audiences in Tamil and Telugu on Friday, with the promise of a broad appeal that cuts across linguistic barriers. Don't pass up the chance to take in the excitement surrounding "12th Fail" and see this cinematic masterpiece in the language of your choice.

'12th Fail' continues to do commendable numbers every day and fans are loving the film and Vikrant’s performance. So far, the film has earned 11.70 crores and 12th Fail’s is a mid-size film, without doubt the numbers it's making at the box office are incredible. The film has seen excellent last weekend and Monday numbers were better than what Friday(opening day) saw and since then it’s subsequently grown each day.

The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. It was theatrically released on 27 October 2023 and received positive reviews from critics and audience.

The film tells the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma (Massey), a boy from a poor family in Chambal who dreams of becoming an IPS officer. Despite failing to clear the 12th board exam, Manoj does not give up on his dream. He works hard and prepares for the UPSC exam for several years. Finally, in his seventh attempt, he clears the exam and becomes an IPS officer.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi. All set to release in Tamil and Telugu tomorrow.