NEW DELHI: Amid mega releases like 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial venture, Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' has defied the odds and maintained its luminosity at the Box Office.

Despite facing stiff competition, '12th Fail' has managed to rake in an impressive approximately 1 crore net in revenue, showcasing the film's resilience and appeal to audiences. The mid-sized budget film has not only endured the challenges posed by bigger productions but has now entered its 6th week in theaters, a testament to its staying power and growing fan base with a total of 51.68 crore net.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' has not only stood tall amongst its peers but has also succeeded in winning the hearts of moviegoers. Its ability to captivate audiences and maintain momentum in the face of heavy competition speaks volumes about the film's quality and the director's prowess.

As '12th Fail' continues to shine on the silver screen, it reaffirms the belief that compelling storytelling and genuine filmmaking can triumph over the odds, proving that a film's impact goes beyond the size of its budget or the scale of its competitors.



The success of '12th Fail' has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. '12th Fail', based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.