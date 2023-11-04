'12th Fail' Continues To Soar At Box Office, Rakes In 1.75 Cr On Second Friday

New Delhi: Vikrant Massay-Starrer '12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is taking the box office by storm. No wonder, the film has astounded many with its demonstrating its resounding success. On its 2nd Friday, the film has achieved a remarkable feat by collecting an impressive 1.75 crores net, solidifying its position as a true crowd-pleaser and surpassing its opening Friday performance.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial prowess and the engaging storyline have struck a chord with audiences, and this is evident in the film's performance. '12th Fail' has now accumulated a grand total of 14.75 crores net, proving to be a substantial success at the box office.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The film tells the real-life story of millions of students, and to keep the context and theme of the film connected to the film's subject, the makers have gone out of their way. The film also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest civil service competitive exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans. Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."