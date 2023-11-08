12th Fail: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Shares This Unique Box Office Milestone With Legendary Yash Chopra

New Delhi: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar has turned out to be a surprise success at the box office.

Vikrant Massey's film, helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is receiving a lot of love from the audience. The movie's performance in the second week was better than that in its first. On its second Sunday, it earned Rs 3.33 crore. Its total now stands at Rs 21.55 crore and is expected to easily cross the mark of 26 crores.

As 12th Fail finds success at the box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra (71) has now become only the second popular Indian filmmaker to deliver a hit post 70. The other popular Indian filmmaker to achieve such a feat was legendary Yash Chopra who at 80 delivered a box office hit Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Veer Zaara when he was 72.

The extraordinary word of mouth for the film continues to attract the masses, and the film is in no mood to slow down. During the time in 2023, when many of the mid-sized films were failing to attract audiences, it was Vidhu Vinod Chopra who turned the table for the mid-budget film this year with the success of his directorial. At the age of 71, the filmmaker has indeed proved that age is just a number and that a good content will always find its right place!

The success of 12th Fail has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. 12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.