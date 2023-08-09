12th Fail First Poster: Vidhu Vinod Chopra And ZEE Studios Announce Vikrant Massey-Starrer Intriguing New Project

New Delhi: As filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrates his 45 years in the pursuit of excellence in cinema, his upcoming project titled 12th Fail poster was shared online. It is a true story inspired by the millions of Indians who dream, toil and dare to restart.

A story of determination and hard work featuring the talented Vikrant Massey in a unique role personifying the sentiment of the pursuit of success through hard work and perseverance. The poster has piqued everyone's curiosity about the upcoming teaser and the movie as a whole. Coming from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this one will surely hit a chord with the masses as it's a story inspired by millions.

The poster was shared with the caption reading: 12th Fail - a powerful true story inspired by the millions of Indians who dream, toil and dare to #Restart. A momentous project from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, celebrating 45 years in the pursuit of excellence in cinema. Teaser drops 10th August.

Stay tuned for the 12th Fail teaser that drops on August 10, 2023.