trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646763
NewsEntertainmentMovies
12TH FAIL

12th Fail First Poster: Vidhu Vinod Chopra And ZEE Studios Announce Vikrant Massey-Starrer Intriguing New Project

12th Fail first look poster has been shared today by the makers on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

12th Fail First Poster: Vidhu Vinod Chopra And ZEE Studios Announce Vikrant Massey-Starrer Intriguing New Project

New Delhi: As filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrates his 45 years in the pursuit of excellence in cinema, his upcoming project titled 12th Fail poster was shared online. It is a true story inspired by the millions of Indians who dream, toil and dare to restart. 

A story of determination and hard work featuring the talented Vikrant Massey in a unique role personifying the sentiment of the pursuit of success through hard work and perseverance. The poster has piqued everyone's curiosity about the upcoming teaser and the movie as a whole. Coming from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this one will surely hit a chord with the masses as it's a story inspired by millions. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

The poster was shared with the caption reading: 12th Fail - a powerful true story inspired by the millions of Indians who dream, toil and dare to #Restart. A momentous project from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, celebrating 45 years in the pursuit of excellence in cinema. Teaser drops 10th August.

Stay tuned for the 12th Fail teaser that drops on August 10, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train