12th Fail Movie Review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Does It Again! Vikrant Massey Demands — And Deserves — Your Full Attention

Movie: 12th Fail

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar

Star Ratings: 4/5

New Delhi: Not to be hyperbolic, but ‘12th Fail’ might be just perfect. To watch ‘12th Fail’ properly requires fortitude. Goes without saying that the film at its root is a deep deprivation of human fundamentals. The arc of Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial is a daily barrage of study load, tricky social dynamics, menial jobs for sustenance and raw spillage of emotions. It’s an elusive sequence of blameless Manoj (Vikrant Massey) who’s determined to climb the ladder only to find - a shaking ground underneath.

Vikrant Massey RESTARTS Rural Portrayal

Manoj, hailing from the infamous Chambal, isn’t dacoity by virtue. With family by his side, Manoj has seen it rough with his united but divided family. In a corrupt world of downtrodden politics, he finds himself unaware, unambitious and unanimously lost in life. After the intervention of the new DPS, Dushyant Singh (Priyanshu Chatterjee), strides changed for Manoj. The path of moral correctness seemed like the best way to make it to the top. Now, Manoj is single-mindedly determined to reach a position of influence, by clearing the coveted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Like Manoj, Many UPSC Aspirants Flock To Delhi

With Vidhu’s spice atop, the altruistic-looking Delhi creates opportunities for ‘herds’ of aspirants ‘flocking’ into the national capital to secure their place in history. Little did Manoj realize that out of 2,00,000 strivers, only 25-30 thrive. In the middle of a demanding course load and tricky social dynamics, Manoj seeks acquaintance in a friend, love-interest Shraddha (Medha Shankar) and a mentor Gauri (Anshumaan Pushkar).

Voila! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Victory?

Making every scene look perfectly legible, Vidhu created a life that can only be understood backwards but must be lived forwards. Entwined with low-key powerful music, at the epicenter of UPSC preparation, it’s visible how some have clawed their way up a mountain composed of failed and wounded students. Let me be straight, there’s nothing shiny about this film. From Manoj’s life in Chambal to Delhi, the depiction is ruthless and bitter and brilliant. Those who are in power have their jaws always grinding and teeth on the edge. Remember our simplistic Manoj? Now we see him snapping back sassy gritty jolts! Just three words – Classic. Character. Development.

Many Heroes Of ‘12th Fail’

Vidhu knows how to bring out the character and how much each string must be pulled to exactly the right demeanor — no more, no less. Too loose and you see the characters getting overboard. Too tight, and they can come across as unrelatable. The director has tuned his actors so brilliantly. You just can’t forget any one of them. ‘12th Fail’ is a mark of good art. Its beginning, end and every binding scene in between is incredible. Blink; and you’ll miss the subtlest of indicators of what Manoj must to do to keep himself afloat.

(When credits were rolling, so were the tears of the gentleman next to me. That man - wants you to see ‘12th Fail’.)