New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial '12th Fail' has garnered lot of attention already.Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead, the director is currently gearing up for the release.

A veteran, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films recently celebrated 45 years in the industry. To commemorate this special day, the cast and crew of his cult classic film 'Khamosh', including Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, and other Bollywood celebrities, reunited to mark the opening day of the film festival.

During the film festival, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was asked about the best compliment he had ever received in his career spanning over 45 years.In response to the question, the filmmaker shared an interesting anecdote. The best compliment he received was from Naseeruddin Shah, not for his previously released films but for the soon-to-be-released '12th Fail'. Sharing the compliment, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "Since the beginning, Naseeruddin used to tell me that I didn't know how to direct movies, but after watching '12th Fail,' he said, 'Yeah, you have learned direction.'"

'12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film tells the real-life story of millions of students, and to keep the context and theme of the film connected to the film's subject, the makers have gone out of their way.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently said, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I have laughed, cried, sung along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.Headlined by Vikrant Massey, the film is directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under his banner Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films. It will be released in cinemas on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.