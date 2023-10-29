12th Fail Passes At The Box Office, Vikrant Massey-Starrer Rakes In Rs. 2.5 Cr On Day 2

New Delhi: Vikrant Massay-starrer '12th Fail' has emerged as a box office sensation. The film has raked in a commendable net earning figure of 2.50 crores on Day 2 with a total of Rs 3.60 crores net. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film has firmly establishing itself as a cinematic powerhouse.

But that's not all, '12th Fail' starring talented Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar has demonstrated an extraordinary growth rate, boasting a jaw-dropping 134% surge in its box office collections. This surge has left industry insiders and fans alike in awe of the movie's profound impact.

The film was released in 600 screens with 2300 shows, however the number has increased many folds in first two days itself due to unprecedented response and word of mouth.

Notably, regional audiences have wholeheartedly embraced '12th Fail'. The Delhi and Punjab circuits witnessed a sensational 150% growth, highlighting the film's special connection with North Indian viewers. In Mumbai, the movie's appeal was equally magnetic, achieving an impressive 100% growth.

On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.

Medha Shankar also plays a pivotal role in the film. Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra earlier said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."