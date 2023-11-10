12th Fail Soars At Box Office, All Set To Surpass Rs 30 Crore Mark This Weekend

NEW DELHI: In a remarkable triumph, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial '12th Fail' has captivated audiences, amassing a staggering 1.50 crores net on a Thursday, propelling its total box office collection to an impressive 27.11 crores net.

The inspirational narrative is set to surpass the 30 crores milestone this weekend, marking a soaring success for the film.

As the festival season is here, '12th Fail' is continuing to perform well and it's about to cross the mark of Rs 30 crore at the box office amid Diwali. With phenomenal word of mouth from the audience, the film is growing on a daily basis. The audience are loving the narrative the film has brought and looking at its steady growth, the film will surely leave its mark at the box office.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra earlier said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. "12th Fail" is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

'12th Fail' is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The plot revolves around the struggle of a small-town boy, played by Vikrant, as he goes on to crack the prestigious UPSC exam.

The film was shot mainly at various locations in Agra Chambal, Delhi, Mussoorie and Mumbai. A major portion of the film was shot in the two education hubs for government job aspirants, Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar. The shooting was wrapped up in December 2022.

Gunjan D. Bidani of Zee News gave 4 stars out of 5 and wrote "Not to be hyperbolic, but ‘12th Fail’ might be just perfect. To watch ‘12th Fail’ properly requires fortitude. Goes without saying that the film at its root is a deep deprivation of human fundamentals. The arc of Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial is a daily barrage of study load, tricky social dynamics, menial jobs for sustenance and raw spillage of emotions. It's an elusive sequence of blameless Manoj (Vikrant Massey) who’s determined to climb the ladder only to find - a shaking ground underneath."

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.