12th Fail: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar Celebrate Navratri in Ahmedabad - See PICS

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial '12th Fail', Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar celebrated Navratri with Ahmedabad. The stars are gearing up for the grand release of their forthcoming film on October 27th. The film is generating extremely positive talk among the masses. The starcast launched the much-awaited song #Restart from the film in the presence of more than 100 students.

Following the song launch at the college in Ahmedabad, the duo Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar took part in the grand garba celebration and went to the garba pandal in Ahmedabad. Both Vikrant and Medha looked absolutely pleasant in the traditional attire. The madness of the fans and the audience went to a new level after catching a glimpse of both stars at the event. The duo celebrated the navratri in the pandal and also talked about their film, 12th Fail, had an interaction session with the fans there, and also clicked a selfie.

Talking about the song #Restart, it has an upbeat motivational theme attached to it and is crooned by Shaan and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who, interestingly, is also making his singing debut with the song. The foot-tapping number is touted as an anthem for the youth, and it traces their spirits and dreams. Since the subject of the film is based on never losing hope and starting again and again, Restart is an important song that carries the theme perfectly. The lyrics for the song were penned by Swanand Kirkire, and the music was composed by Shantanu Moitra.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encouragespeople to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.