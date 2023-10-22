New Delhi: Vikrant Massey-Starrer '12th Fail' is all set to hit the theatres. This film is produced by the acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Opening up, the actor recently shared his excitement and thoughts about the project. The actor has shed light on the first time he read the script. Massey, known for his versatile acting skills, expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of a Vidhu Vinod Chopra production.

In a recent interview, Massey mentioned that after reading the script of 12th Fail he was in tears. Talking about the same, he says “When I read the script for the first time i cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes because i had never heard, watched or even knew of such an amazing story and I was really moved. And somewhere or the other I even saw myself in this story. So a lot of things happened in Mr.Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful (adbhut) life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that inspite of so many hardships a man can bear with so much. Despite of so many struggles , he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

With Vikrant Massey's talent and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's track record of delivering cinematic masterpieces, 12th Fail is certainly a film to watch out for. The project is already generating buzz in the film industry, and fans of both the actor and the filmmaker are eagerly awaiting its release.

'12th Fail' is helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The filmmaker shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. As seen in the BTS video, more than 5,000 people gathered to be part of the shoot.

The film tells the real-life story of millions of students, and to keep the context and theme of the film connected to the film's subject, the makers have gone out of their way. The film also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest civil service competitive exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Kangana Ranaut's next 'Tejas'.