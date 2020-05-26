हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajol

14 years on, Kajol recalls 'Fanaa' memories

Recalling the shooting memories, Kajol posted a throwback picture on Instagram where she can be seen reading the script along with Aamir.

14 years on, Kajol recalls 'Fanaa' memories
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The Aamir Khan-Kajol blockbuster "Fanaa" was released 14 years ago on this date.



"Bts this was preshoot. And as usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there," she captioned.

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the 2006 romantic drama is about the romance between a blind girl (played by Kajol) and a terrorist (essayed by Aamir). The Yash Raj Films' production marked Kajol's comeback after five-year maternity leave from Bollywood.

The film also features the late actor Rishi Kapoor besides Tabu in an important cameo and Kirron Kher. Aamir played the role of a terrorist.

"Fanaa" had superhit music. Incidentally, this was the last major release together of the sibling composer-duo of Jatin-Lalit, who parted ways soon afterwards.

 

