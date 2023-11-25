New Delhi: As we celebrate Dhoom 2's 17th anniversary, Hrithik Roshan opens up in an old interview, unveiling the sacrifices behind the iconic coolness. He recounts a grueling 26-hour non-stop shoot for 'Dhoom Again,' confessing to an unusual regimen of binging on ice cubes to maintain a chiseled body. Post-song wrap, he indulged in buckets of chocolates and ice cream, revealing the price paid for creating the timeless charm of Dhoom 2. This revelation adds a new layer to the film's legacy, solidifying its status as the highest-grossing film of 2006 and earning Hrithik the prestigious 'Best Actor' Award.

In 2006, Indian cinema witnessed the rise of a new-age anti-hero in the form of Hrithik Roshan's Mr. A from Dhoom 2. As Aryan, the master of disguise and India's coolest thief, Hrithik brought a fresh take to Yash Raj Film's successful Dhoom franchise. This iconic character took on Abhishek Bachchan's Jai Dixit and Uday Chopra's Ali, making Dhoom 2 the epitome of a cat-and-mouse chase-themed action entertainer.

Hrithik's portrayal seamlessly blended intelligence, mean charisma, and technical expertise, highlighted by his use of an uber-cool hand-magnet. Beyond the screen, Aryan was an outdoor adventurer paragliding, diving, bungee jumping, and skating alongside Aishwarya Rai's character Sunheri.

Expressing a high ethical standard, Hrithik's Mr. A revealed a sensitive emotional side in dramatic scenes with Aishwarya Rai. Dhoom 2, headlined by Hrithik, became a cinematic masterpiece, seamlessly blending breathtaking action, romance, and drama. The icing on this cinematic cake was Hrithik's stellar dance moves, particularly in chartbusters like 'Dhoom Again' and 'Dil Laga Na.'