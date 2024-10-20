29 Years Of DDLJ: Kajol Celebrates The 'OG Karva Chauth' Scene With Shah Rukh Khan Tribute

On the special occasion of Karwa Chauth, Kajol took to social media to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), starring Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing a heartfelt post, she reminisced about the film's legacy and hinted at a possible visit to Maratha Mandir, where the film has been running for decades.

As ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ marks its 29th year today, October 20, 2024, which also happens to be Karwa Chauth, Kajol posted a tribute to the film's everlasting charm. She shared an iconic poster from the movie and wrote, "29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film. It’s 0 calories. #29yearsofddlj #ddlj"

The post is a reminder of the film's deep connection with Indian traditions, particularly the Karwa Chauth scene, which remains etched in the hearts of fans. The romantic drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan as Raj Malhotra and Kajol as Simran Singh, continues to captivate audiences with its timeless story of love, family, and cultural values.

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is more than just a love story. Its memorable dialogues, iconic songs, and picturesque European locations have made it a benchmark in Indian cinema. The film features a stellar supporting cast, including Amrish Puri as Simran's strict father, Farida Jalal as her mother, and Anupam Kher as Raj's fun-loving dad.

Since its release in 1995, ‘DDLJ’ has influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike, setting the standard for romantic dramas in Bollywood. Its portrayal of young love, set against the backdrop of tradition and family dynamics, continues to resonate even today, cementing its status as one of the most beloved films in Indian cinema history.

Looking ahead, Kajol is set to appear in ‘Do Patti’ alongside Kriti Sanon, while Shah Rukh Khan has an exciting lineup with ‘King,’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project, which also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma, will be shot in Mumbai and across scenic locations in Europe, promising to offer a grand visual experience.